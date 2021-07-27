Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%.

Shares of NYSE AIN traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,060. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Albany International has a 1-year low of $46.31 and a 1-year high of $93.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Albany International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,949.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $604,302.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,422,842.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,829 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

