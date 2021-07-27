Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) released its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock traded down $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $18.26. 4,707,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,338. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $20.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 107.41, a PEG ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

IRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.39.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

