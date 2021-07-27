Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) released its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%.
Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock traded down $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $18.26. 4,707,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,338. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $20.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 107.41, a PEG ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.94.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
