Quiztok Hits Market Cap of $16.80 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Quiztok coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quiztok has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $16.80 million and approximately $519,815.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 120.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok Coin Profile

Quiztok (QTCON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,242,384,202 coins. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

