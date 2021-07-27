SuperCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $148,483.82 (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 90.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. SuperCoin has a market capitalization of $148,483.82 and $19.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded 55.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SuperCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SuperCoin Profile

SuperCoin (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,247,844 coins. SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

