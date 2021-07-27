Head-To-Head Survey: Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) and Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) and Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

This table compares Gibson Energy and Royal Mail’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gibson Energy $3.69 billion 0.73 $90.56 million N/A N/A Royal Mail $17.42 billion 0.41 $811.15 million $1.43 10.02

Royal Mail has higher revenue and earnings than Gibson Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Gibson Energy has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Mail has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gibson Energy and Royal Mail, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gibson Energy 2 11 3 0 2.06 Royal Mail 0 4 8 0 2.67

Gibson Energy presently has a consensus target price of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 34.58%. Royal Mail has a consensus target price of $14.48, indicating a potential upside of 1.05%. Given Gibson Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gibson Energy is more favorable than Royal Mail.

Profitability

This table compares Gibson Energy and Royal Mail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gibson Energy 2.02% 14.62% 3.35% Royal Mail N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gibson Energy beats Royal Mail on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc., an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility. The Marketing segment purchases, sells, stores, and optimizes hydrocarbon products, including crude oil, natural gas liquids, road asphalt, roofing flux, frac oils, light and heavy straight run distillates, combined vacuum gas oil, and an oil-based mud product. The company was formerly known as Gibson Energy Holdings ULC and changed its name to Gibson Energy Inc. in April 2011. Gibson Energy Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, it operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states. Further, the company provides express parcel delivery and logistics services. Additionally, it engages in property holdings activities; and provision of facilities management services. The company serves consumers, sole-traders, small and medium-sized enterprises, large businesses, retailers, and access operators. Royal Mail plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.