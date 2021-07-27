Analysts Expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) will post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings. ION Geophysical posted earnings per share of ($0.85) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.56) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ION Geophysical.

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on ION Geophysical in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock.

NYSE IO traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.31. 516,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,487. ION Geophysical has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ION Geophysical in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ION Geophysical by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 336.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 36,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 274.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 73,387 shares in the last quarter. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ION Geophysical (IO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.