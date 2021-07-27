e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ELF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

NYSE ELF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.58. 309,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 221.52 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.37.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $641,501.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $418,146.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,977 shares of company stock worth $3,061,194. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $795,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,822,000 after purchasing an additional 66,732 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 305,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 34,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.