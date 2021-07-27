1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.23% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

Shares of FCCY stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $21.01. 49,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,595. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.83. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The company has a market cap of $215.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.45%. On average, analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCY. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 11.0% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 725,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,770,000 after buying an additional 71,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 524,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 138,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

