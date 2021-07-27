Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,874,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,326,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.