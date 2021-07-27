Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.41-0.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.Juniper Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised Juniper Networks from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of JNPR stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $27.64. 4,825,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,126,133. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $29.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,694.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $45,930.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at $43,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,742 shares of company stock worth $1,896,221. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

