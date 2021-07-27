Hyve Market Cap Hits $4.75 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. During the last week, Hyve has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. One Hyve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges. Hyve has a market cap of $4.75 million and $282,048.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00036125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00102944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00125322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,366.38 or 0.99945227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $315.19 or 0.00800217 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

