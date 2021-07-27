Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.20-18.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.77. Chemed also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $18.200-$18.500 EPS.

CHE traded up $2.27 on Tuesday, hitting $480.19. 104,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,795. Chemed has a 12 month low of $417.41 and a 12 month high of $560.00. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $482.77.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total transaction of $1,313,488.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 999 shares in the company, valued at $484,554.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,529,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,627,366 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

