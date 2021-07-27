Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) CEO Sells $697,500.00 in Stock

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) CEO Brian John sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $697,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of JUPW stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.93. 1,851,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,227. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.13. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $8.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for use in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

