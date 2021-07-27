Unicly Hashmasks Collection Hits Market Cap of $3.37 Million (UMASK)

Unicly Hashmasks Collection (CURRENCY:UMASK) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Unicly Hashmasks Collection coin can now be bought for about $0.0337 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly Hashmasks Collection has a market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $560.00 worth of Unicly Hashmasks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unicly Hashmasks Collection has traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unicly Hashmasks Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00036125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00102944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00125322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,366.38 or 0.99945227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.19 or 0.00800217 BTC.

Unicly Hashmasks Collection Profile

Unicly Hashmasks Collection’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins.

Unicly Hashmasks Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Hashmasks Collection directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly Hashmasks Collection should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unicly Hashmasks Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UMASKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Unicly Hashmasks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Hashmasks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.