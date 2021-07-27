Bread (BRD) 1-Day Volume Hits $393,972.00

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bread coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a total market capitalization of $10.11 million and approximately $393,972.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00049531 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.99 or 0.00759097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (BRD) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

