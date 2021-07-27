John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $485-505 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $483.30 million.John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.600-$4.800 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded John Bean Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.80.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.42. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

In related news, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $383,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $39,366.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,044 shares of company stock worth $1,387,109. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.