Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Announces Earnings Results

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS.

Shares of UHS stock traded up $4.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.38. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $99.47 and a 1-year high of $165.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UHS. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.08.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

