Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.45-$6.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.18. Extra Space Storage also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.600 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.57.

NYSE:EXR traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,886. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $174.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,405.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,201,943 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

