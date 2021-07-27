$35.20 Million in Sales Expected for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) will post $35.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.38 million to $36.42 million. Medallion Financial reported sales of $30.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year sales of $140.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.24 million to $143.83 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $166.67 million, with estimates ranging from $153.45 million to $179.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.51 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MFIN. B. Riley upped their price target on Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.41. 8,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 2.99. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 26,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

