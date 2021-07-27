CyberMiles (CMT) Market Cap Reaches $7.36 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 27th. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a market cap of $7.36 million and $867,634.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00047792 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.26 or 0.00340857 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,250.16 or 0.99650166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007194 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00029603 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005839 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00067134 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

