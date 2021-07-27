CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to post $117.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.00 million and the lowest is $116.50 million. CVB Financial posted sales of $116.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year sales of $466.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $464.40 million to $470.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $474.17 million, with estimates ranging from $455.80 million to $494.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CVB Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,053,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after buying an additional 239,899 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVB Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,950,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,259,000 after buying an additional 101,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CVB Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,812,000 after buying an additional 46,654 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in CVB Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,621,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,906,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CVB Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,702,000 after buying an additional 160,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVBF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,173. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.53. CVB Financial has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

