CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to post $117.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.00 million and the lowest is $116.50 million. CVB Financial posted sales of $116.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year sales of $466.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $464.40 million to $470.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $474.17 million, with estimates ranging from $455.80 million to $494.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CVB Financial.
CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CVB Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,053,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after buying an additional 239,899 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVB Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,950,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,259,000 after buying an additional 101,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CVB Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,812,000 after buying an additional 46,654 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in CVB Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,621,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,906,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CVB Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,702,000 after buying an additional 160,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CVBF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,173. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.53. CVB Financial has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.38%.
About CVB Financial
CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.
Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVB Financial (CVBF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.