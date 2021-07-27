Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EBKDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Erste Group Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

Shares of EBKDY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.98. 28,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,534. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $21.67.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 4.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

