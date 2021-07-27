DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “
NYSE DBRG traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $6.69. 2,864,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,813,726. DigitalBridge Group has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.94.
DigitalBridge Group Company Profile
Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.
