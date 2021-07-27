DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

NYSE DBRG traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $6.69. 2,864,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,813,726. DigitalBridge Group has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $81,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $3,779,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $23,912,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $1,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

