Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%.

LII stock traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.08. The stock had a trading volume of 397,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,230. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.26. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $259.62 and a 52-week high of $356.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LII. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. William Blair cut Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total value of $2,395,763.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,168,952.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total value of $2,915,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,044,155.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,117 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,102 in the last 90 days. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

