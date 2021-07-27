Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $133-135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.10 million.Tenable also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.250-$0.290 EPS.

Tenable stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.60. 1,619,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,052. Tenable has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -165.18 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.18.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.20.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,869 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $75,414.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,397.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ping Li sold 75,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,578 shares of company stock valued at $11,125,729 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

