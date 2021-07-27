Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Releases Earnings Results

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%.

NYSE OTIS traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $88.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,698,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.73. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $58.04 and a 52-week high of $90.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

