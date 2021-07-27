Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Trading Up 6.4% This Week

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 27th. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and $33,322.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,226.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,288.35 or 0.05833656 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.13 or 0.01269874 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.93 or 0.00341437 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00124791 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $223.97 or 0.00570974 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.78 or 0.00338484 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.48 or 0.00261255 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.