Brokerages Expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $328.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to report $328.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $320.10 million to $341.00 million. SunPower posted sales of $352.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPWR shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.42.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 11,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $256,668.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,183.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $93,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,812. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,453,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SunPower by 365.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,151,000 after buying an additional 1,076,504 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,782,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,729,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.11. 3,735,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,753,394. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SunPower has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.10.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

