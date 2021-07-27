Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to report $181.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $186.93 million. Cadence Bancorporation reported sales of $186.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $725.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $710.25 million to $748.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $711.93 million, with estimates ranging from $700.90 million to $726.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cadence Bancorporation.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on CADE shares. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other news, Director Marc J. Shapiro acquired 6,102 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $130,582.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,582.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,030,316.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,229 shares of company stock worth $2,871,867 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 110.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,757,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,417 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,592,000 after buying an additional 159,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 11.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,655,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,309,000 after buying an additional 169,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,508,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,775,000 after buying an additional 282,109 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CADE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 391,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,798. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.14. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $23.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 81.08%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Bancorporation (CADE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.