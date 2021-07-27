Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.38 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanmi Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.47. 113,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.34. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.47.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.47 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanmi Financial will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

