NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.26%.

NASDAQ NBTB traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.58. 154,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,146. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.72. NBT Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $307,678.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at $928,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.