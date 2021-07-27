ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) will announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ICICI Bank.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 10.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBN. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ICICI Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in ICICI Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in ICICI Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in ICICI Bank by 47.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.17. 7,085,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,124,379. The stock has a market cap of $62.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57. ICICI Bank has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

