Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 12.54%.

Shares of NASDAQ MPB traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.64. 26,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,914. The firm has a market cap of $303.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Mid Penn Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.87.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MPB shares. Stephens initiated coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Mid Penn Bancorp worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

