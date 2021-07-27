Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

Shares of BFST stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.47. 21,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,625. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.42. The company has a market cap of $488.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director John P. Ducrest acquired 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.93 per share, for a total transaction of $108,881.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,550 shares in the company, valued at $108,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Buquet III sold 7,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $178,016.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson raised Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

