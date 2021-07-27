Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $487.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will report sales of $487.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $497.90 million and the lowest is $477.90 million. Synovus Financial posted sales of $491.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

SNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

NYSE SNV traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.64. 753,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.51. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.61. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.77%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,928.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

