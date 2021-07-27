Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.38 Million

Equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will report $125.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.05 million to $125.61 million. Smartsheet posted sales of $91.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year sales of $513.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $511.80 million to $514.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $658.39 million, with estimates ranging from $637.97 million to $669.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $555,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,739.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,036.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,015 shares of company stock valued at $22,482,638 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,848,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,230,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,741,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,932 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 229,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $72.74. The stock had a trading volume of 541,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,083. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $85.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.41. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

