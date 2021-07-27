Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of KDP traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,968,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,264,589. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.56. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $37.11. The company has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,996.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,235.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

