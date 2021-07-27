Spectrum (SPT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Spectrum has a market cap of $26,628.36 and approximately $1,467.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded 26.4% higher against the dollar. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.93 or 0.00341437 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000610 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

