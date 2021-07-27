Neutrino Dollar (USDN) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.23 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.14 or 0.00242544 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000079 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000490 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

