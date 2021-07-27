$201.47 Million in Sales Expected for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will post sales of $201.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $208.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $195.00 million. Accel Entertainment posted sales of $380,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52,918.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year sales of $691.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $678.43 million to $705.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $980.75 million, with estimates ranging from $969.80 million to $991.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.17 million. Accel Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.66%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Macquarie upped their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Accel Entertainment stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 118,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,901. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 164.71 and a beta of 1.31. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21.

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $293,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $97,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,744.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,404 shares of company stock worth $1,624,568 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,694,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,172,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,607,000 after purchasing an additional 679,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,608,000 after purchasing an additional 645,504 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,747,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,957,000 after purchasing an additional 19,779 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,297,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 230,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

