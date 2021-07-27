Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%.

AXTA traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.24. 8,775,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140,679. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.85. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.