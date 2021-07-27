Validity Price Up 14.7% Over Last Week (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Validity coin can currently be bought for about $2.72 or 0.00006939 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Validity has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. Validity has a market capitalization of $11.86 million and approximately $156,487.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008059 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.59 or 0.00241131 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Validity

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,360,180 coins and its circulating supply is 4,357,936 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

