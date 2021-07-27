TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.75 EPS

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%.

TNET stock traded up $5.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.91. The company had a trading volume of 453,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,111. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $87.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total transaction of $156,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,295 shares in the company, valued at $17,504,095.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $32,722.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,117.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,467 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,831 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.78.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

