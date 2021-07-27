Zacks: Analysts Expect Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Equities analysts expect Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to post $3.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.24 billion. Kinder Morgan posted sales of $2.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year sales of $14.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $14.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.28 billion to $13.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.75. 12,348,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,750,923. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

