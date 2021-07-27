$103.87 Million in Sales Expected for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will post $103.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $109.91 million. BRP Group reported sales of $51.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year sales of $515.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $498.72 million to $525.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $711.22 million, with estimates ranging from $624.91 million to $759.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BRP Group.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.79 million.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th.

BRP stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.40. The stock had a trading volume of 134,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,397. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

