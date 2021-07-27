Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.04 Million

Analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will report sales of $44.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.79 million to $60.28 million. Dynavax Technologies posted sales of $2.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,549.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year sales of $347.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.37 million to $417.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $338.29 million, with estimates ranging from $191.37 million to $485.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.42 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.91% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVAX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.23. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.91.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

