Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.04 Million

Analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will report sales of $44.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.79 million to $60.28 million. Dynavax Technologies posted sales of $2.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,549.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year sales of $347.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.37 million to $417.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $338.29 million, with estimates ranging from $191.37 million to $485.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.42 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.91% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DVAX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.23. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.91.
About Dynavax Technologies
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
