Traders Purchase High Volume of GSI Technology Call Options (NASDAQ:GSIT)

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,628 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 6,816% compared to the typical volume of 38 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 32.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GSIT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 204,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,382. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71. GSI Technology has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 77.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

