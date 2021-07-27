Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.67.

ASR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,611,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,848,000 after buying an additional 183,348 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 32.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 256,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,590,000 after buying an additional 62,851 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.8% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 230,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,064,000 after buying an additional 38,173 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter worth about $18,854,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 117.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,843,000 after buying an additional 36,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

ASR traded down $3.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.18. The stock had a trading volume of 29,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $193.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.74.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 25.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

