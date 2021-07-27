Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.71.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

NYSE:KL traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.33. 1,982,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,774. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.69. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.30.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

