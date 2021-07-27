Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%.
Shares of ADC traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $75.44. 501,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,529. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $75.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.49.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.
Agree Realty Company Profile
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.
